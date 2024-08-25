Young boy killed when Jeep stolen from Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium slams into family

Kenny Chesney fans say they're heartbroken by death of boy involved in accident with stolen Jeep Kenny Chesney fans say they're heartbroken by death of boy involved in accident with stolen Jeep 02:32

PLAINVILLE – Massachusetts State Police said a man stole a Jeep from Gillette Stadium during the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday night and later slammed into a family of six stopped at a red light, killing a 10-year-old boy.

Family of six hurt in crash

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 1 and Interstate 495 in Plainville. State police said 42-year-old Michael Escolas of Oxford was speeding in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee and slammed into the family's Nissan Altima.

A man and woman were in the Nissan along with their four children when they were hit by the stolen Jeep. The impact from the crash also damaged three other cars.

Massachusetts State Police troopers who were working the Kenny Chesney concert responded to the crash, along with Plainville police and seven ambulances from throughout the area.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office said all six family members were rushed to the hospital, as was Escolas. The 10-year-old boy was later pronounced dead.

The extent of the boy's parents and his siblings' injuries was not released.

Chesney fans stunned by crash

Fans getting ready for Sunday night's Chesney concert were shaken up with the news.

"As a mom of a 12- and 15-year-old, as a teacher of 8-year-olds, that's completely heartbreaking, and I just want to give my condolences to the family," Chesney fan Jamie Guilmette said..

Investigators said the Jeep belonged to a Vermont couple attending the concert. Kenny Chesney played three shows over the weekend at Gillette Stadium.

A spokesperson for the stadium issued this statement following the crash.

We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to the family who has tragically lost a loved one. We are working with the Massachusetts State Police, who are doing the investigation under the jurisdiction of the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Once again, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family.

Police say the horrific crash is still under investigation. Escolas faces a number of charges, including motor vehicle manslaughter. He will be arraigned on Monday morning in Wrentham District Court. He is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail.