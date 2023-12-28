Kennedy Township Police warning resident of string of car break-ins

By: Megan Shinn/KDKA-TV, CBS News Pittsburgh

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - When people feel comfortable in their surroundings, they tend to let their guard down.

That means leaving the doors to their homes and cars unlocked.

No matter how safe you're feeling, especially in your neighborhood, it's important to stay vigilant.

That's why Kennedy Township Police have issued a timely, holiday reminder.

According to the police, there were several thefts from vehicles reported between December 23 through 25 in the township.

Now, if you did have items taken from your vehicle around this time period, you can contact Kennedy Township Police at 412-331-2408 or call 911.

Police, however, do not believe that these break-ins are connected.

That said, Kennedy Township residents are not alone when it comes to car break-ins this year. Just earlier this week Pittsburgh Police issued a warning for Brookline residents regarding an uptick in thefts from vehicles.

Brookline residents we spoke with said they've gotten together as a community to discuss ways to combat the break-ins.

Now, more residents are paying attention to what's happening on the Ring app, Nextdoor app, and social media groups.

Finally, a big reminder is when you leave your car unattended, remember to tuck things away that could entice someone to break into it.

If you do witness a break-in, police always recommend calling 911 and do not go after the person yourself.