Pittsburgh police warning Brookline residents after seeing increased number of car break-ins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are warning people in Brookline about a recent uptick in thefts from vehicles.

Pittsburgh police recently sent out a tweet alerting Brookline residents of the rise in break-ins.

When people feel comfortable in their surroundings, they let their guard down, like locking the doors to their homes and cars.

No matter how safe you feel in your home or neighborhood, it's important to stay vigilant. One Brookline resident who did not want to share her name did voice her concerns.

"I think that the people in my neighborhood are very mindful of it, so much so we are waking up in the middle of the night to check our cars. And I will tell you that if it happens on our street again, we will go after them."

When you leave your car unattended, be sure to remove any items from sight that could entice a break-in.

"They're taking things out of cars. They are not able to pay their bills, they've taken Christmas presents, and people are not able to provide Christmas presents for their families," the resident added.

Residents in the area have gotten together to discuss ways to combat break-ins.

"We have spoken about this; it is a conversation that happens almost daily. People are paying attention to what is happening on the Ring app, the Nextdoor neighbor app, [and] social media. People are out on the street talking about it as well."

Police say if you witness a break-in, do not attempt to go after the person yourself. Call 911.