"Keep the roads passable:" PennDOT provides winter update ahead of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, PennDOT provided a mid-November update on its winter preparations.

They said that they have plenty of salt on hand and when it comes to staffing, they find themselves in a good position.

As of now in Allegheny County, there are 134 plow truck operators and 16 seasonal employees to clear the roads.

"Our goal during a storm is to keep the roads passable, they're not always going to be running wet at all times," said Ben DeVore, PennDOT's Allegheny County Maintenance Manager. "We can't catch every snowflake in the sky, but we do our best to keep the roads as passable as we can."

PennDOT also wants drivers to be prepared for winter and they suggest updating your emergency travel kit, which includes things you need should you get stranded for a few hours.

They also recommend keeping plenty of space between you and the car in front of you during a winter storm.

Finally, before you hit the roads in the winter, make sure to clear all the snow off of your vehicle, including - and most importantly - the roof.