Several PennDOT road projects coming to a close

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- To the relief of thousands of everyday drivers, the annual road construction season is coming to a close.

That means your daily drive may soon get a little bit easier and faster.

KDKA's John Shumway has a rundown of what's wrapping up soon.

We've got an update for you on three major projects along I-79, but let's start with what's happening right now on Rt. 28.

That long vacant gap in the concrete leading up to the Highland Park Bridge is finally being filled.

"This will be our last piece of concrete paving here," said Doug Thompson, PennDOT's District 11 Acting Assistant Executive of Construction. "We'll be finished up next week and we saw barrier work going on."

There's still some barrier work to do as well, but the one-lane nightmare past the bridge is coming to an end.

"Mid-December, we're anticipating lifting the long term restrictions in both directions," Thompson said.

Any remaining work will create minimal, off-peak, short-term restrictions which will be complete by mid-to-late January.

Meanwhile, on Interstate 79, the long-term work on the Neville Island Bridge is wrapped up.

KDKA

"The Neville Island Bridge paint project is 100% complete that finished up in early November," Thompson said.

The work on I-79 north of the bridge is still causing spotty lane restrictions.

"Actually, we're just finishing up distance and miscellaneous guide rail work and grading under the guiderails, finishing up our installation of the permanent signs, and we do have some miscellaneous drainage work," Thompson said.

South of the Neville Island Bridge, the big change is coming this weekend from the Crafton/Moon Run exit north to the Ohio River.

KDKA

"Northbound, we'll be taking things down to one lane Friday night into Saturday, late afternoon," Thompson said. "We'll just be eradicating lines and repositioning the traffic back to the normal configuration northbound this weekend."

There's also some southbound weekend work planned, but if all things go as planned, by Monday, PennDOT will be well into its winter hiatus.

Allegheny County is also wrapping up some major projects this week, or within the next few weeks, including the following:

McIntyre Road in Ross Township

Lick Run Bridge on Wallace Road in Jefferson Hills

Little Pine Creek Bridge on Dorseyville Road in Indiana Township

Clarks Run Bridge on Crawford Run Road in East Deer

Duncan Avenue in Hampton

Wilkins Avenue in Braddock Hills