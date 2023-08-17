The Call of the Snow-Covered Roads: PennDOT hosting hiring events for seasonal, full-time jobs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking for a job, specifically one that has the call of the open road?

Okay, so maybe not "open" but it could be snow-covered!

PennDOT is looking for seasonal and permanent help. Today it's Allegheny County, next week it's Beaver County, all the counties are looking for help and today you could be hired on the spot.

The "snow warriors" we need when the flakes begin to fly and these days, PennDOT has stiff competition.

"There's a lot of trucking companies in school districts and other organizations, also looking for [commercial driver's license] operators," said Dean Poleti, Acting Assistant District District 11 Executive, Maintenace. "If you have your B license or your A license, we're looking for operators to drive trucks for us this winter. On a temporary basis, we're also looking for full-time operators, as well. We have full-time vacancies."

So, today from noon until six at PennDOT's Allegheny County headquarters at the Fox Chapel exit off of 28 - you can apply in person and you don't have to be a clutch and stick shift driver.

"A lot of our trucks are automatic transmissions," Poleti explained. "So we do try to get people to drive and manual transmission. We do still have some manual transmissions out there."

What if you don't want to drive?

"We're looking for temporary seasonal employees for our radio room to be able to take phone calls and handle any issues that come up and handle customer concerns," he continued.

They also need automotive mechanics.

"We have several full-time vacancies for diesel mechanics as well as temporary diesel mechanics for the winter season," Poleti said.

We're not talking about jobs that only start once the snow flies.

"We're looking for people immediately," Poleti said.

Just bring your driver's license and they'll help you through the application process.

Pay is dependent on where you drive, but Poleti said it's in the $18-21/hour range.

You can see a full list of hiring events below.

Thursday, August 24, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Greene County Maintenance Office

226 Elm Drive, Suite 102

Waynesburg, PA 15370

724-627-6131

Tuesday, August 29, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Washington County Maintenance Office

170 Route 519

Eighty Four, PA 15330

724-223-4480

Thursday, August 31, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Westmoreland County Maintenance Office

144 Donohoe Road

Greensburg, PA 15601

724-832-5387

Tuesday, September 12, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fayette County Maintenance Office

825 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext.

Uniontown, PA 15401

724-415-1089

Other Dates:

8/24/23: Clarion County 10 am to 4 pm

9/12/23: Indiana County 12 Noon to 8 pm

9/14/23: Butler County 12 Noon to 6 pm

10/11/23: Armstrong County 10 am to 6 pm