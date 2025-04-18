Egg drops, vintage goods, and spring flowers | KDKA Weekend Planner

It's Easter weekend, and there is plenty of fun to be had on this holiday weekend, so let's give you a hand in planning a fun one!

Keystone Safari Easter Egg Drop

You can head to Keystone Safari in Grove City for the annual egg drop.

There, more than 3,000 eggs will be dropped from the sky on both Friday and Saturday. After the drop, kids can hunt for the eggs after they're on the ground.

It's happening at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, and best of all, it's free!

Get more information at this link.

Vintage Makers Market

Head to Bakery Square on Saturday for a throwback - a vintage makers' market.

If you're looking for a last-minute Easter present, you can shop for handcrafted goods as well as timeless treasures from tons of local artists and vintage vendors.

It's happening from noon until 6 p.m., and it's free to attend.

Check out the details on the Bakery Square website.

Phipps Conservatory Spring Flower Show

This weekend is your last chance to check out the Phipps Conservatory's Spring Flower Show.

Tens of thousands of blooms, in every color, and displays celebrating the season are there for the viewing.

Ticket information can be found on their website right here, and Sunday will be the last day.

"Miss Julie" at Pittsburgh International Classic Theater

Pittsburgh International Classic Theater's new play "Miss Julie" opens this weekend.

It's a new take on the classic play, which is set on a hot night in 1940s Hong Kong, and the conflict between a wealthy woman and her servant.

It's playing at the Carnegie Stage through May 4, and you can purchase tickets as well as see their other shows at this link.