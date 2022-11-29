KDKA-TV Turkey Fund raises more than $800K to support our neighbors in need

Thank you for your generosity to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

Thank you for your generosity to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

Thank you for your generosity to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A huge thank you to all of you who donated to the 41st annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

Thanks to your generous donations, we raised nearly $820,000 this year to help our neighbors in need on Thanksgiving.

All told, we have now raised more than $20 million over the past 40 years!

It's all thanks to you!

From all of us at KDKA-TV, and on behalf of the the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and PNC Bank, thank you!

You can continue to donate through the end of the year. PNC is still accepting donations through Dec. 31. Click here if you'd like to contribute.