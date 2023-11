KDKA-TV remembers Wayne Van Dine and the importance of the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund We're now just two weeks away from Thanksgiving, and that means there are still two more weeks to donate to the 42nd Annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund. This mission has meant so much to all of us here at KDKA-TV over the years, including the late Wayne Van Dine. KDKA-TV's John Shumway reports.