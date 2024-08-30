Greater Latrobe Wildcats ready for home opener tonight against Plum

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's time to get excited for Friday night football in Latrobe as the Wildcats are set to host the Plum Mustangs.

The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week will be coming to you live from Westmoreland County when Greater Latrobe hosts its first home game of the season after playing on the road last week.

Latrobe is hosting Plum on Friday night for the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Latrobe got off to a 1-0 start with a shutout win against Connellsville and are looking to start the year with two straight victories.

Plum, on the other hand, came up well short last week, losing 41-7 to Franklin Regional.

Lots of eyes tonight will be on Latrobe running back and linebacker Alex Tatsch, a Penn State recruit who scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats a week ago.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Full coverage of tonight's games around the WPIAL

In addition to tonight's Game of the Week on KDKA+, be sure to stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for complete coverage, scores. and highlights from all around the area.

From local rivalries like Penn Hills vs. Woodland Hills and Montour vs. Moon, and big-game matchups like Belle Vernon vs. Aliquippa and McKeesport vs. Peters Township, we'll have all of the scores and highlights during the KDKA-TV News at 11 tonight.