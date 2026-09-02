KDKA announces 2026 Steelers programming schedule

PITTSBURGH, PA – KDKA-TV will provide Pittsburgh viewers with unprecedented Steelers coverage throughout the 2026 NFL season, including at least eight regular-season game broadcasts and a weekly lineup of Steelers-focused programming. The weekly lineup includes press conferences, game previews, postgame analysis, insider reporting, and additional football coverage during the KDKA news.

"We're proud to continue serving as the Home of the Steelers and providing viewers throughout Western Pennsylvania with comprehensive coverage of the team," said Julie Eisenman, president and general manager of KDKA CBS News Pittsburgh. "From live game broadcasts to weekly analysis and reporting, our goal is to keep fans informed and connected throughout the season across both KDKA and KDKA+."

"The Steelers are proud to continue to partner with KDKA-TV, an organization that — like the Steelers — is deeply rooted in Pittsburgh," said Steelers Senior Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Huzjak. "Through live game broadcasts and a robust lineup of original Steelers programming, this partnership ensures Steelers fans across Western Pennsylvania receive the comprehensive coverage they crave."

2026 Steelers weekly programming schedule

The Mike McCarthy Press Conference, Presented by PNC Bank

Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy reviews the Steelers' previous game and looks ahead at the team's upcoming week.

Mondays | 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. | KDKA+

Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week, Presented by Giant Eagle

Each week, high school football takes center stage as the Steelers and KDKA feature a game of the week. Game broadcasts feature appearances by current and former members of the team.

Fridays | 7:00 p.m. | KDKA+

Steelers Wrap Up

The ultimate end-of-the-week breakdown for black-and-gold fans, team insiders wrap up the week of practice, deliver exclusive interviews, and provide expert X's and O's previews to get you ready for the upcoming Steelers' game.

Fridays | 11:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. | KDKA+

The Match Up, Presented by Shell Polymers

The voice of the Steelers, Rob King, is joined by other Steelers' media analysts in previewing the upcoming game.

Saturday | 11:00 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. | KDKA+

Steelers Insider, Featuring Mike McCarthy, Presented by 84 Lumber

Bob Pompeani takes a unique look back at the Steelers previous week's contest and then looks ahead at the upcoming game in an exclusive 1-on-1 with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Saturday | 11:35 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. | KDKA

The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff

Each week, Bob Pompeani and former Steelers' quarterback Charlie Batch get viewers ready for the Steelers game. Each program also includes team news and player interviews.

Sunday | 11:30 a.m. | KDKA

The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Extra Point

Hear from Head Coach Mike McCarthy and other members of the Steelers immediately following all 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Steelers games.

KDKA or KDKA+ (Check local listings)

2026 Steelers' regular season schedule on KDKA

Date Game Time Sept. 20 New England Patriots (Away) 1 p.m. Sept. 27 Cincinnati Bengals (Home) 1 p.m. Oct. 11 Indianapolis Colts (Home) 1 p.m. Oct. 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Home) 1 p.m. Nov. 1 Cleveland Browns (Home) 1 p.m. Nov. 22 Philadelphia Eagles (Away) 4:25 p.m. Dec. 20 Baltimore Ravens (Home) 1 p.m. Jan. 3 Tennessee Titans (Away) 1 p.m.

Media Contact:

Elita Adjei

VP, Communications, CBS Stations

elita.adjei@paramount.com

Tom Schneider

Director, Creative Services, KDKA-TV

tschneider@kdka.com