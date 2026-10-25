The Friendship Circle provides community and training for adults with disabilities | KD Sunday Spotlight

The Friendship Circle, a nonprofit here in Pittsburgh, has been making sure the community is welcoming to all for the past 20 years.

The friendship emanates from Squirrel Hill inside Bunny Bakes and Specialty Coffee, and the conversation flows smoothly, just like the java. And that's part of The Friendship Circle's goal.

Amanda Diaz walked in 20 years ago at 12 years old, and the space means so much to her, "because I was the first one in it."

Now, she welcomes others and even works there.

"They opened their heart to me; I can come and be myself," she said.

It provided a space for her to be herself and to welcome those with disabilities.

"When I was pregnant with my oldest child, she asked me if she could be his aunt," recalled The Friendship Circle's co-founder Rivkee Rudolph. "She's been there for our family."

Rudolph said she and her husband noticed a void in the community, and that's what inspired them to start the nonprofit.

"Everyone wanted to participate; they just didn't know how, and for us, it was just about removing those barriers so that people can participate," Rudolph said.

Today, it's expanded to around 600 participants each year with free programs, memberships, group gatherings, and workforce training for adults with disabilities.

They even hire them to work at the bakery.

"It's a chance for people who come into the bakery to say, 'You know what, I can appreciate this mission. I can appreciate the fact that our community is a more inclusive place. That people with disabilities are part of the fabric of our community,'" said co-founder Rabbi Mordy Rudolph.

"Now, it's gone as far as employment, opportunity, and being able to advocate for everybody at different stages or something in life," added Rivkee.

Rabbi Rudolph said they provide vocation at the bakery for the sake of socialization, and that begins with friendship.

"It's so much a part of the community, it's part of the fabric of the community," he said.

"I'm proud of Pittsburgh for embracing The Friendship Circle and helping us to grow into what we've become," Rivkee said.

On November 1, they will hold their big 20th anniversary 5K Walk for Friendship. You can learn more here.