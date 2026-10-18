Rent Help Pittsburgh provides a lifeline for those facing financial hardships | KD Sunday Spotlight

Life changes happen that fast, and the passion to help people drives Abby Rae Lacombe to run Rent Help Pittsburgh as the nonprofit's Executive Director.

"When you have a medical emergency, when someone in your family goes to the ER, at that point in your life changes," she said. "We are meeting people quite a few months in the aftermath. When they've already lost work. They've been struggling to understand: How am I going to pay these bills and my rent? How am I going to take care of my loved one who can't return to work or who can't go to school right now?"

At that low point when people face eviction, the nonprofit steps in.

"We're often times one of the first people to say you're a really good person and you have been working really hard, and this isn't your fault. Let's talk through what we can do," Lacombe said.

The conversations help Pittsburghers navigate housing resources. Through this work, Lacombe started eviction prevention programming in eviction courts.

"It's pretty special honestly," said Lacombe.

It brings together legal aid providers, landlord-tenant mediation, rental assistance, and Allegheny County DHS.

"It's almost like you could see the person come back into themselves, or they're like, 'yeah, I'm smart. I know how to problem solve. I can get you all of that documentation; I just needed somebody to help me over the bridge,'" she explained.

Now that bridge has grown into the One Roof Housing Resource Fair, giving people the chance to meet dozens of resources in one place, at one time. Since starting during the pandemic in 2020, Rent Help PGH has kept more than 12,000 households in their home.

It's proof that believing in people is key to remembering that your circumstances do not define who you are.

"You are a strong person," Lacombe said. "Up to this point, we're going to find what it takes to re-stabilize you, and you're going to be a strong person after this point."

This week, Lacombe also hosted the first One Roof Providers Summit. All 67 service providers came together with other providers to talk about it here.