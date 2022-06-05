KD Sunday Spotlight: 'Don't Stop Dreamin'' Makes dreams into reality

BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, one non-profit organization helps people follow their dreams, despite their age or medical condition.

Don't Stop Dreamin' in Butler has made hundreds of dreams become reality.

After spending months watching races on a computer screen, Mikey finally went on the track at Lernerville Speedway.

Hanna Sheaffer said Mike could not stop smiling from the moment they got there until the moment they left.

Sheaffer is Mikey's social worker. He lives in Sarver where he receives medical care from Quality Life Services.

"Mikey was in a car accident," said Sheaffer. "He had a traumatic brain injury. So, now he lives with us and we take care of him because he needs round-the-clock care and someone to look after him."

But Mikey yearned for a chance to visit the racetrack with his best friend Rich who also lives at the facility.

"I got here. I didn't have no friends," said Rich. "He's [Mikey] like a brother. Anything he wants. He'll ask me and I'll do it. I'll help him out."

So, Rich submitted a request to Don't Stop Dreamin'.

It's a non-profit organization that fulfills the dreams of residents living in Quality Life Services' skilled nursing and personal care facilities and patients of Three Rivers Hospice.

It also provides nursing assistance during the outing.

"I think oftentimes people think just because you're older, that's it," said Executive Director Alicia Strong, "but when you stop dreaming, you stop living. You always have to think about the next thing. Something new, something else you want to experience in life that you haven't done yet."

Strong said they made Mikey's wish come true by sending him to the BRP modified tour in May.

He used their new "trac fab" chair to move around easily.

"The standard wheelchair prosed problems with that," said Strong. "Our trac fab chair gave them that independence where they can move around freely. They can experience everything without that restraint."

But this was Mikey's favorite part:

"He presented the trophy to the first-place winner, and he donated it back to Mikey," said Sheaffer. "So, now it's displayed in his room normally."

They're creating unforgettable memories for Mikey and other residents, too!

Strong said one sang the night away at a Rolling Stones concert, another witnessed her granddaughter get married, and a 102-year-old man went on a hot air balloon ride.

"I hope they take away to never stop dreaming, that life is worth living," said Strong.

Sheaffer specifically told Mikey: "No dream is ever too big or small, buddy. Shoot for the stars."

Strong said they've fulfilled more than 450 dreams since it was founded in 2005.

For more information on how to get involved and submit a dream, you can head to their website at this link!