Giving dogs a second chance at life at Cross Your Paws Rescue | KD Sunday Spotlight

Dexter is a young dog who's found a second lease on life.

"He was found living in a cage, in the middle of the yard, and covered in motor oil," said Heather Wolf of Greensburg.

Beaten up and emaciated, he weighed 27 pounds when he should be sixty pounds. Now, he's at home with Wolf.

"He is now 80 pounds, full of life," said Wolf. Full of life and living full time in his new forever home, Wolf couldn't resist keeping this loving face.

"Every time I look at them now, I think like I'm just blessed," Wolf said. "It breaks my heart that a dog is kept in that condition."

Dexter came into her house while Wolf volunteered and fostered him for Cross Your Paws Rescue.

"The mission is wonderful," Wolf said.

The nonprofit is 100% foster-based. It has rescued more than 1,200 dogs per year since 2018, including surrender cases, humane cases, and even dogs from high-risk kill shelters. Fostering heals the dogs physically and emotionally.

"At our rescue, we see it all," said Heather Brunetta, a foster and volunteer for Cross Your Paws. "This helps a dog get one-on-one personal attention, acclimate to the home environment, and get compassion, love, and dedication."

To get the dogs back to health, medical needs and bills add up.

"We incur over $100,000 in medical expenses," Brunetta said.

However, Cross Your Paws Rescue has a thrift store filled with 100% of the donations, and all of the proceeds from the store go back to veterinary care for the dogs.

"This includes vet care, any medical needs, additional behavioral treatments that these dogs need, and medications," she said. "There's always a second chance at help even when you feel like everything is kind of failed in life."

It's that hope when others have given up on these dogs.

"We want to advocate for these voices because every life deserves a second chance and we'd love to be able to try to give them that chance," Brunetta said.

Cross Your Paws Rescue gives all dogs a second chance at life. Cross Your Paws Rescue also offers a free community dog vaccine clinic every Monday, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. They offer free DAPP vaccines for dogs.

September 18th is also the nonprofit's Wags N' Wine fundraiser event.

For more information on the nonprofit, its thrift store, programs for military veterans, seniors, and fostering, plus its upcoming event, head to their website.