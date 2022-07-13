Police searching for 2 women accused in massive jewelry store heist

Police: 2 women commit jewelry store heist, may be tied to other thefts in the country

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are on the lookout for two women who they said pulled off a massive jewelry heist in Fayette County and could be tied to similar thefts along the east coast.

Troopers said the suspected thieves made off with rings, bracelets and necklaces worth around $50,000 from Kay Jewelers in South Union Township in the brazen heist.

"This is very out of the ordinary. These two seemed like they were skilled at this theft. It appears that they have done this before," said Trooper Kalee Barnhart.

According to state police, the two ladies walked into the store on Walmart Drive around noon last Friday and an employee showed them multiple pieces of jewelry from a side-by-side display case.

They said the two were seen on video surveillance reaching into the cases and taking merchandise after distracting the employee.

"We call this kind of a distraction theft, we see that they distracted the employee, and they were able to get away with merchandise, jewelry, rings, bracelets, totaling around $50,000, upwards $50,000," Trooper Barnhart said.

The suspected thieves have not been identified but evidence was retrieved for analysis.

It's believed the pair may have been involved in thefts like this in other states.

"The theft is suspected to be tied in with other similar incidents along the east coast," Trooper Barnhart said.

She said the two women were with two men that day and were seen on surveillance camera elsewhere before the theft. She also mentioned the women spoke with a foreign accent.

Trooper Barnhart asks the public and employees at other jewelry stores to take precautions and keep an eye out for the suspected thieves.

"Just be on the lookout for these two individuals and also, copycat individuals that may try to commit the same theft," she said.

If you have information, you're asked to call State Police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

KDKA reached out to Signet Jewelers, which operates Kay Jewelers, and they said to contact police for information and had no comment to share.