Suspect arrested in Cleveland rapper Carlos "Kashbankx" Banks' murder, officials say

A second suspect sought by police in the shooting death of Cleveland, Ohio, rapper Carlos "Kashbankx" Banks was arrested on Thursday.

Members of the U.S. Marshals' Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Steven Smith at a home on the 15900 block of Invermere Avenue, the agency said in a news release on Thursday. He was wanted on a charge of aggravated murder.

Banks was found dead on Dec. 29, 2024, after officers were called to an apartment building on the 5100 block of Broadway Avenue for reports of a shooting, officials said. The 28-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso, according to the news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This arrest is the result of the relentless dedication and outstanding investigative work of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in Thursday's news release. "Today's arrest demonstrates that those responsible for acts of violence in our community will continue to be held accountable. We remain committed to seeking justice for the victim, and the residents of Cleveland."

Devon Jones was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury in February 2025 on several charges, including murder, in the death of Banks. The prosecutor's office said Jones and other unknown men planned to rob Banks and kidnapped a 30-year-old woman to get access to the apartment building. The men are accused of robbing Banks, shooting him multiple times and fleeing.

Jones was arrested in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, in January 2025.

Banks, described by officials as an "up-and-coming" Cleveland rapper, had thousands of followers on his social media page at the time of his death. He gained popularity after the 2023 release of his first single, which has more than 119,00 views on YouTube. He was also set to release a new single, "Bad," on New Year's Day 2025, according to his Instagram.