2 juveniles are injured in a vehicle crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

A male and a female juvenile were injured Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed into three parked vehicles downtown on the Boulevard of the Allies.

The male juvenile was in critical condition, and the female juvenile was in stable condition.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, police, fire, and EMS crews responded to a report of a crash at 1:45 a.m.

When the units arrived, they observed that one vehicle had struck three parked vehicles.

The male and female juveniles were taken out of the vehicle.

EMS transported them both and the male juvenile had a broken pelvis and two broken legs, according to police.

Police did retrieve a firearm from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.