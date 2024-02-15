Justin Mohn faces terrorism charges for threatening federal employees in YouTube beheading video

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Terrorism charges have been filed against a man accused of killing and beheading his father inside a Levittown, Pennsylvania, home and then posting a 14-minute video to YouTube threatening federal employees last month.

Justin Mohn, 32, was charged Thursday with three counts of terrorism and additional charges in connection with the Jan. 30 killing of Michael Mohn, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

He was already charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities said Mohn shot and killed his father and then beheaded him with a large knife inside a home on Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown, part of Middletown Township in Bucks County, on Jan. 30. He was arrested hours later over 100 miles away at Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard training facility in Lebanon County.

In a video posted to YouTube, Mohn identified himself as a militia member and called on supposed militia members to kill federal employees - he listed the address of a U.S. District Court judge and called for violence against them. He also showed his father's head and identified him by name.

His father, Michael Mohn, was a member of the geo-environmental section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Investigators claim Justin Mohn went to Fort Indiantown Gap to mobilize the National Guard to raise arms against the federal government. He was arrested by police with a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun and a USB drive.

Prosecutors said the USB device had pictures of federal buildings and instructions that appeared to show how to make explosives.

Mohn is being held without bail at Bucks County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2.