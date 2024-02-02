Justin Mohn: Bucks County authorities speak after gruesome video about father's beheading hits YouTube

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Authorities in Bucks County are holding a news conference Friday to discuss the case of Justin Mohn, who police say killed and beheaded his father at their home in Levittown on Tuesday and then posted a gruesome video about the crime on YouTube.

Mohn, 32, is now in custody after the killing. He was on the run for a few hours after police say he drove his father's car over 100 miles away to Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard training facility in Lebanon County.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs said Mohn had a gun on him when he was arrested at the facility the night of the murder.

Mohn's video stayed on YouTube for over five hours, prompting responses from organizations including the Council on Foreign Relations, which said social media companies need to be more vigilant about regulating violent content.

YouTube did not respond to CBS News' questions about how the video was ultimately caught or why it wasn't taken down sooner. A spokesperson told CBS News teams were "closely tracking to remove any re-uploads of the video."

The video later spread to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Justin Mohn's father was Michael Mohn, a member of the geo-environmental section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps' Philadelphia district sent a statement on his loss:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our teammate Michael Mohn. He served with our Geo-Environmental Section. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mohn family and we are focused on supporting our grieving employees at this time. We would refer any other questions to local law enforcement authorities."

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, Middletown Township Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla and the FBI will be at the news conference.

The news conference begins at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You can watch in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.