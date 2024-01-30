Watch CBS News
Man taken into custody as person of interest in killing of father in Levittown, Bucks County: police

By Jessica MacAulay, Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A son was taken into custody as a person of interest after his father was found dead inside a Levittown, Bucks County, home, Middletown Township Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said. 

The incident happened at a home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive. 

Bartorilla said officers arrived at the house and found the father dead upstairs.

After investigating, Bartorilla said police determined the son had left the home and driven roughly two hours away to Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County. Police said he's a person of interest in the case. 

Police found the son's car and he was taken into custody nearby, Bartorilla said. It's unclear when the son will be brought back to Bucks County.

The identities of the father and son are unknown at this time. 

The medical examiner, district attorney and other law enforcement will be at the scene on Upper Orchard Drive overnight on Tuesday and back on Wednesday, Bartorilla said.

Bartorilla said there is no threat to the community in Levittown at this time.

January 30, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

