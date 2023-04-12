Jury to continue deliberations Thursday in trial of Christian Bey, man accused of killing Pittsburgh officer Calvin Hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The jury will continue to deliberate for a second day in the trial of Christian Bey, accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall in Homewood four years ago.

The jury got the case after closing arguments Wednesday morning, but within two hours, they were back in the courtroom with questions. The trial has given them a lot to sort out about the chaotic night.

The three-week-long trial became contentious between the prosecution and defense who painted different versions of a Homewood street party that spiraled out of control and ended with the shooting of Hall, who would die in the hospital three days later.

The prosecution told the jury defendant Christian Bey shot Hall three times in the back as the officer came to the aid of a cousin. They presented an eyewitness who testified she heard gunfire and saw a muzzle flash from between two houses and she identified Bey as the shooter though the defense challenged her on how she could be so sure on a dark night.

In their case, defense attorneys presented blood-alcohol readings saying Hall was intoxicated and had initiated confrontations that night. They argued that Pittsburgh police rushed to judgment in charging Bey and challenged other evidence that Bey fled the scene after the shooting.

Less than two hours into the deliberations the jury said it had questions, wanting to review the testimony of certain witnesses and review body cam and other video of the fatal incident.

Back in the court, Judge Kevin Sasinoski said he could not legally allow them transcripts of testimony but replayed some of the evidence -- including a clip where an arriving officer notices an empty holster on Hall, asking witnesses "where's his gun." The defense has made a point Hall may have fired his gun that night and there were multiple guns and potential shooters at the scene.

Now, the jury has requestioned a computer device to watch the video in the deliberations room. The court could not provide that Wednesday but said it will supply the jury one Thursday as it continues its deliberations.