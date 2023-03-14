Opening statements to be heard in Christian Bey trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of Christian Bey.

Bey is charged with homicide for the shooting death of Pittsburgh Police officer Calvin Hall. Police said Bey killed Hall after an argument in Homewood in 2019.

Hall was off-duty at the time.

Testimony could last up to two weeks before their trial goes to the jury.