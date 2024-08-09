JuJu Smith-Schuster reportedly released by Patriots

Joe Milton gave the Patriots a spark, and other observations from first preseason game Joe Milton gave the Patriots a spark, and other observations from first preseason game 10:08

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are reportedly moving on from JuJu Smith-Schuster. The team is set to release the veteran receiver, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old Smith-Schuster was set to enter the second year of the three-year, $25.5 million deal that he signed with New England ahead of last season. There were high hopes that the former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ would bring some firepower to the Patriots' receiving corps, but he battled injuries to his knee and ankle and a concussion during the season. Those limited Smith-Schuster to just 11 games in 2023.

Patriots quarterbacks targeted the veteran just 47 times last season, with Smith-Schuster coming down with 29 receptions for 260 yards. He had just one touchdown on the season, which came in a Week 8 loss to the Dolphins in Miami.

Smith-Schuster played 11 snaps in New England's preseason opener on Thursday night. He was not targeted during his time on the field.

Though he carried a big price tag into the 2024 season and told reporters that he was feeling healthy again during training camp, Smith-Schuster found himself on the roster bubble and had an uphill battle to make the team. The Patriots brought a hefty group of receivers into camp, with Demario Douglas, rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, Kendrick Bourne (currently on PUP), and free-agent signing K.J. Osborn the favorites to make the roster. Jalen Reagor also has the benefit of playing on special teams, giving him a better shot at making the squad.

In releasing Smith-Schuster now, the veteran will have a chance to potentially find a new team ahead of the regular season. In moving on from the receiver, the Pats will now take on a $9.6 million dead cap hit for 2024.