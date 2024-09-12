JuJu Smith-Schuster gets engaged to girlfriend Laura Kruk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his girlfriend Laura Kruk are engaged.

Smith-Schuster and Kruk announced their engagement on social media on Wednesday.

"I thank God everyday for you. Now & Forever," the NFL wide receiver said in an Instagram post that included the ring emoji.

In a collaborative post announcing the big news, Smith-Schuster and Kruk are seen celebrating on a yacht on Nantucket Island. The couple, dressed in white, had champagne in front of a giant flower display to recognize the moment.

In a separate Instagram post, Kruk said she's "overwhelmed with so much love! Thank you for all the sweet messages truly the best weekend and I couldn't be happier." Her post also included the ring emoji.

Smith-Schuster joined the Chiefs this season after being released by the New England Patriots in August. The wide receiver was headed into the second year of a three-year deal. He played in 11 games for the Patriots in 2023.

The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 draft. While in Pittsburgh from 2017 to 2021, he caught 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He left Pittsburgh for Kansas City in 2022 before joining the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs (1-0) host the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on Sunday.