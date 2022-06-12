JuJu Smith-Schuster gives final farewell to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - JuJu Smith-Schuster may not be catching passes in Pittsburgh this season, but that doesn't mean he's lost his soft spot for the city he once called home.

The 25-year-old hosted a fundraiser at the Strip District Terminal along Smallman Street from 9 AM to 2 PM on Sunday.

All proceeds from the event went to local charities and institutions such as Paws Across Pittsburgh Animal Rescue and Magee-Women's Research Institute, among others.

A $20 entry fee gave fans one piece of merchandise, a picture, and an autograph.

"It was just very important. It was huge to come back," Smith-Schuster said. "I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn't have time to say bye to the fans. What we're doing today is really cool."

While playing for the Steelers from 2017 to 2021, the Long Beach, California native caught 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $3,250,000 contract with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the offseason, but he didn't close the door on a return to Pittsburgh in the future.

"I could see myself back here. Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me."