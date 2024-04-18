Presumed fentanyl seized at Pittsburgh Greyhound station was cutting agent, testing shows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Test results from what was believed to be a massive fentanyl bust in Pittsburgh last year have determined that the presumed fentanyl was actually a cutting agent.

Yan Carlos Cepeda was arrested at the Greyhound bus station in Pittsburgh last fall and was accused of trafficking more than $1 million worth of fentanyl and cocaine into the area.

Now, the state's Attorney General's Office tells KDKA that subsequent testing of what was thought to be fentanyl showed it was actually a cutting agent, even though it was stamped and packaged as fentanyl and field-tested by agents.

Investigators say that Cepeda did, however, have more than a kilogram of confirmed cocaine in his possession.

Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

Cepeda was released without cash bond by Magistrate Xander Orenstein, a move heavily criticized at the time by District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

Cepeda never showed up in court and left the Pittsburgh area.