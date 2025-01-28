Penn Hills holds "Blue & Whiteout" in memory of teacher Josh Willy

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - It was a huge outpouring of support for a beloved Penn Hills teacher who was killed in a crash on the Parkway East last month.

As students and staff still grapple with the sudden death of 49-year-old Josh Willy, they still came together to remember and honor his life.

The 49-year-old Willy spent nearly half of his life teaching at Penn Hills and students said he was caring, energetic, and a great listener. The impact he had on generations of students and parents in Penn Hills was clear on Tuesday night.

It was a sea of blue and white and signs of "JW" filling the gym at Penn Hills High School basketball game against Shaler, all honoring Willy.

Prior to tip-off, Principal Bernard Taylor recognized Willy's family.

"Your husband, your dad, left his mark on this school and what he's done permeates the halls, permeates the walls," Taylor said.

The proud Penn State alumnus and long-time football season ticket holder left an indelible mark on thousands of students.

"We were so blessed to have him in this district," said Bella Pivorotto, a senior. "He had open arms to everyone no matter who it was or where they were coming from. He would always put smiles on everyone's faces."

Then, after Taylor's address, a moment of silence was held as Willy's wife and three sons watched from courtside.

"He was such a supportive person," said Jan Kukucka, the parent of a 2010 Penn Hills graduate. "Very quiet, didn't yell at people, didn't criticize students or parents. He was very calm and didn't require any more of you than you best."

Moving on was the hard part for many here, but keeping his memory alive, as well as his motto "Good, better, best, never let it rest until your good is better and your better is best" was the focus on Tuesday night.

"He was a great male role model," said Disere Lindsay, a freshman. "He did affect a lot of kids in the school."

"He was my number one guy any time in the morning, I would always go to him just to chat and he never shooed me away," recalled Joy Orwnwa, a sophomore. "Always listened. Just an amazing guy."

"It's very emotional, cried a lot," added Ashleigh Pickens, a sophomore. "I want people to take away the love from the community."

We also had the chance to read some of the notes in a book that said things like "thank you for being a safe space" and "thank you for giving me a smile and a welcoming morning."

One mom wrote, simply, "I am forever grateful you mentored my boys."