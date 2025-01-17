Medical examiner called to Parkway East crash after car plummets over hillside and into creek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The medical examiner was called after a car crashed off the Parkway East, plummeting down a hill and landing in a creek.

PennDOT said around 9 a.m. Monday that eastbound I-376 was reduced to a single lane of traffic at the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. Around 11 a.m., PennDOT said the Parkway East was back open.

KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti reported from the scene that the SUV was coming out of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel when it went through a gap in the guardrail near the Commercial Street Bridge, over the hill and several hundred feet down into Nine Mile Run.

(Photo: KDKA)

Crews are trying to bring the vehicle up from the creek and trying to recover someone inside. Heavy equipment has been used to dig out a trail down to the vehicle for it to be picked up and brought out.

An investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.

No other details have been released.