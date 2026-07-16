Shapiro touts state budget's investments in education at event in Monroeville

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro celebrated $678 million in new investments in education as part of the newly signed state budget.

In total, $3 billion in increases have been invested in schools over the course of his administration, Shapiro said on Thursday at an event in Monroeville, accounting for a 35% increase. The event highlighted how the investments have made a difference, and continue to, within the Gateway School District, where Shapiro spoke.

The district will receive $15 million of state funding in the budget, up from $3 million four years ago, an increase of 23.3%, Shapiro said.

"You've taken these dollars, and you've turned it into real action. And it is working as a result of our investment, coupled with the local investments, but most importantly, the focus of your superintendent, your principal, and your exceptional teachers." Shapiro said.

Graduation rates are up 4.5% in the same period. Test scores are up, too, he said.

"We certainly recognize the immense complexity of crafting a state budget, and we appreciate the bipartisan commitment required to achieve this," Superintendent Guy Rossi said.

Rossi explained that it is allowing the district to make physical improvements to its buildings, along with maintaining sustainable class sizes at its elementary schools and retaining school counselors and psychologists.

"We're seeing progress like this all across Pennsylvania today, what we are doing and the investments that we are making is working," Shapiro said. "We've got more teachers, more mental health counselors, and more breakfast in schools all across our commonwealth. We've got less truancy, we've got less dropouts, and we've got less worry in our school districts, particularly those who are doing the budgets."

The budget includes an increase of $55 million for special education.

"Something I'm particularly passionate about. We've grown our investment dramatically when it comes to career and technical education, increasing that by 60% in the day I took office," Shapiro said.

Other speakers at the event were Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe, Allegheny County Executive Sarah Innamorato, Senators Jay Costa and Nick Pisciottano, and Representative Brandon Markosek.

"Those numbers are important because I think a budget is a statement of values, and those numbers tell you what our values are," Shapiro said.

Their investment in schools is more than just a constitutional obligation, he added.

"We believe all God's children deserve an opportunity for success, that they deserve opportunity no matter what school district they live in, no matter what their zip code is. And we want to make sure they have that," Shapiro said.

Shapiro also took time to speak about a new mandate for schools that is part of the budget. From K-5, 30 minutes of recess is now mandated.

"Recess isn't just an extra block on the schedule," Shapiro said. "I think it's just as critical as learning math and science and English."