Shapiro says he won't forget Pittsburgh region after win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says the Pittsburgh region was an important part of his victory last Tuesday.

In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro carried Allegheny County by 40 points, double what President Biden did two years ago. He also carried Beaver County and nearly won Washington and Westmoreland counties.

"I've been in western Pennsylvania multiple times every week," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV. "I'm a proud Pitt dad so I get out there to see my kid a lot. And it's just a place that has adopted me and supported me, and a place I have such fondness toward."

Shapiro, a suburban Philadelphian, says he's tried to reciprocate by working for this region, parts of which he says often get forgotten by Harrisburg.

"These are communities that mean a lot to me, why I chose to launch my campaign for governor in western Pennsylvania, why I chose to pick a running mate – Austin Davis – from western Pennsylvania and it's why you'll see me there every week fighting for the good people of western Pennsylvania," he said.

Although Republican Doug Mastriano did concede the election on Monday, he never called Shapiro.

"The people pick the winner, not him, so I could care less if he calls me," Shapiro said. "What I'm focused on is looking forward, not looking back."

That means working with a Republican-controlled Senate and possibly a Republican-controlled House in Harrisburg next year to find bipartisan solutions to state problems.

"I think you'll see a lot more engagement. You'll see a legislative affairs office within the governor's office that engages more. You're going to see my administration be bipartisan. So you're just going to see a different approach of working with the Legislature."

KDKA-TV asked Shapiro for his take on former President Trump's third run for the presidency, particularly in the must-win state of Pennsylvania where Trump's endorsed candidates -- Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano -- went down to defeat.

"I think what's clear from the results last Tuesday is that Pennsylvanians rejected extremism. They rejected chaos. They rejected people who speak in dangerous conspiracy theories. So I don't think that bodes well for the former president, who's obviously put together a significant string of losses here," Shapiro said.

Shapiro said he's not really focused on 2024 presidential politics but rather on how he can put together his team so he can hit the ground running when he's sworn in on Jan. 17. He and Gov. Wolf are announcing a transition team on Wednesday.