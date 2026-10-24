Gov. Josh Shapiro touts record, labor support at Pittsburgh campaign rally

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro rallied on Pittsburgh's South Side Saturday as part of a stop on his get-out-the-vote statewide bus tour.

The event was held at the IBEW Local 5 Hall 10 days before Election Day.

Shapiro, Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor and other local Democrats spoke at the event.

In his speech, Shapiro didn't mention his opponent, Stacy Garrity, and instead talked about President Trump and Shapiro's own accomplishments over his four years in office.

"Over the next 10 days, vote like the future of our country depends on it," Shapiro told the crowd. "Let's get to work. Let's fight. Let's win."

Shapiro used the setting of the union hall to highlight his labor support. He shared that under his leadership, the commonwealth would never become a right-to-work state.

If Democrats take control of the Pennsylvania State Senate, he said the first thing they will do is raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Shapiro said in office he has protected voting rights, invested in downtown Pittsburgh, and bent the ear of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to bring the NFL Draft to the city.

On President Trump, he blamed the 47th president for the state's nearly 1,500 measles cases.

He said the Iran war has cost Americans, calling it a chaos tax.

Shapiro said he stood up to ICE and stood for reproductive freedoms.

"When I sit behind that desk, I fight for you every single day. When I sit behind that desk, I stand up to the bullies who try and undermine our interest in Pennsylvania, and I stand up to this president with his lawlessness, with his corruption, with his efforts to undermine our freedoms here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.

This was just day one of his statewide bus tour.

Shapiro's challenger, Stacy Garrity, spoke in the Pittsburgh area last week, rallying with skill game operators in Greentree.

She told that crowd Shapiro did not care about them and sold them out. She also said Shapiro cares more about Pennsylvania Avenue than Pennsylvania families.

Garrity said people in Pennsylvania deserve better than what they've gotten over the past four years.