Man faces charges after alleged yearslong sexual relationship with minor

Westmoreland County detectives have charged a Leechburg man who allegedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor for years.

Joseph Hesketh admitted in court documents to having an affair with the person in question, but said she was 18 at the time, authorities said.

The investigation into 34-year-old Joseph Hesketh of Leechburg began after he recently attempted to foster a 9-year-old girl.

The Westmoreland County Children's Bureau alerted county detectives after uncovering information about an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship Hesketh had with a minor in Vandergrift years ago.

According to the criminal complaint and a two-page affidavit, the victim, who is now in her 20s, told investigators Hesketh began sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old.

She told investigators the alleged assaults happened at Hesketh's home, at the now-defunct Franklin Avenue Church of God in Vandergrift — where his brother was a pastor — and at a now-closed dance studio in Vandergrift, where Hesketh was a partner and maintained a bedroom.

The alleged relationship continued until the victim was 20 years old, according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by detectives, Hesketh admitted to a sexual relationship with this victim but said she was 18 at the time.

He faces several charges, including aggravated indecent assault, deviant sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Hesketh was arraigned and released on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 25.