Jordan Whitehead injured in car crash on way to Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead was involved in a car crash on his way to the team's facility on Saturday.

In a statement posted to the social media platform X, the Buccaneers said Whitehead will miss the team's final game of the regular season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He also was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

ESPN reported, citing police, that Whitehead was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Saturday. Whitehead and the other driver reportedly were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened less than 1 mile from the team's facility.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to ESPN, which reported that Whitehead was driving south on North Dale Mabry Highway and trying to make a left turn onto the eastbound lanes of West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he hit a driver in the westbound lanes.

Whitehead, a Central Valley High School graduate and former Pitt star, played in his first game last week since Nov. 24, when he injured his pectoral muscle. He has 79 tackles in 12 games this season.

The seven-year pro from Beaver County spent the first four seasons of his career with Tampa Bay. He spent 2022 and 2023 with the New York Jets before returning to the Buccaneers this season.