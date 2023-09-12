Central Valley's Jordan Whitehead has stellar night with three interceptions against Bills on Monday Night Football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While much of the focus from Monday night's Bills-Jets game at MetLife Stadium was focused on the health of Aaron Rodgers, one of Beaver County's own had quite the night himself.

Jordan Whitehead, a Central Valley graduate and Pitt player, intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times during the game, helping the Jets defense en route to a 22-16 win in overtime.

On Twitter, J.J. Watt called having three interceptions being 'on another level,' when saying that he thought his brother and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt having three sacks on opening day was impressive.

Whitehead, who was drafted out of Pitt in the 4th round by the Buccaneers, won a Super Bowl while playing for Tampa Bay and went on to sign with the Jets as a free agent.

Last year, during Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's first game, Whitehead intercepted a pass from him.

Going into last night's game, Whitehead had recorded seven interceptions, with his impressive night sending that number into double digits with 10.