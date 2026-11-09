Joe's Rusty Nail to close after 48 years in business

After nearly five decades serving the Bellevue community, Joe's Rusty Nail will close its doors for good next month.

Owner Joe Elbecki says the decision comes after 48 years in the restaurant business and a lifetime spent serving customers.

"You know, 48 years later, it's time to hang up the apron and start enjoying life," said Elbecki.

Joe's Rusty Nail has long been a staple along Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue. Elbecki was 25 years old when he opened the restaurant, and after decades behind the grill, he says it's finally time to step away.

When asked about his favorite memory from nearly five decades in business, Elbecki struggled to choose just one.

"Oh my gosh, there are so many moments. That's a good question. The whole restaurant experience was great for me," said Elbecki. "You have to live it every day to be successful and, you know, I did it, so now it's my time."

Customers say the restaurant's closure will leave a significant void in the community.

"This is the best food in the world. We're going to miss him so very badly," said Bellevue resident Greg Sell.

Sell says everything on the menu has been a favorite over the years.

"Shrimp and baked potato, coleslaw ... everything is fantastic. The fish sandwich is incredible," said Sell.

The restaurant has also become known among neighboring businesses. Domenick Schepis, owner of Dari-Villa Restaurant, says the two establishments have shared the community for decades and he wishes Joe well.

"We've been neighbors for that long, so it's kind of cool. You don't see that too often, two restaurants coexisting for 50 years," Schepis said.

The final day of service at Joe's Rusty Nail is scheduled for Dec. 24, assuming staffing levels hold through the holiday season.

"I just want to thank everyone for their support over the years," said Elbecki.

Elbecki says the building has been sold. There is hope that another restaurant could eventually open in the space, but no plans have been finalized.