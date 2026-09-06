Beloved coach and teacher in Ohio dies unexpectedly

A beloved teacher and coach in Steubenville, Ohio, died suddenly, officials said on social media.

Joe Pierro died on Friday, Steubenville City Schools said in a Facebook post. The longtime coach and teacher died suddenly, according to the post. The district went on to say that his death was a "tremendous loss." The cause of death was not immediately released.

Joe Pierro, a beloved teacher and coach in Steubenville, Ohio, died unexpectedly. (Photo Credit: Steubenville High School)

CBS affiliate WTRF reported that Pierro coached football and baseball at Steubenville High School.

"Through his years in the classroom and on the playing field, Joe helped countless young people learn, grow, compete, overcome challenges, and—most importantly—believe in themselves," the district posted to Facebook.

Steubenville High School said in a separate Facebook post that Pierro's legacy will "live on in the many lives he helped shape."

"His impact reached far beyond the classroom and playing field—through the countless lives he touched, the lessons he taught, and the relationships he built," the high school's Facebook post said.

According to his obituary, Pierro loved family gatherings, sports, and spending time with his loved ones. The 60-year-old always "found happiness in the people around him" and leaves behind two children.

"He will be deeply missed and never forgotten," his loved ones wrote.

WTRF reported that Pierro had recently retired after spending 30-plus years in the school district.

"You will be deeply missed, forever remembered, and always a part of the Big Red family," the district's Facebook post concluded.

Donations in memory of Pierro can be made to Steubenville High School, his obituary said.