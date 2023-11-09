Sen. Joe Manchin says he won't run for reelection to Senate in 2024

Washington —West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday he will not run for reelection to the Senate in 2024, giving Republicans an opportunity to pick up a seat in the deep-red state.

"After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia," he said in a video announcement. "I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for reelection to the United States Senate, but what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.