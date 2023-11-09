Watch CBS News

Joe Manchin not running for reelection

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection. The 76-year-old centrist was facing a tough reelection fight against Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Robert Costa reports.
