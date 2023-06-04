Joe Manchin on his political future: "Everything's on the table and nothing off the table"

Sen. Joe Manchin says "everything's on the table and nothing off the table" with his plans

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is still playing coy about his future in politics, saying "everything's on the table and nothing off the table."

The West Virginia senator has yet to announce whether he will run for reelection in 2024. He told "Face the Nation" on Sunday he will win if he does run, but he has also left the door open to a possible presidential run.

"The bottom line is I'm not involved in the political process right now, with all the things we have to do," Manchin said when asked whether he was ready to endorse President Biden's reelection campaign. "Everyone thinks about politics first. I don't. It's not about the politics. It's not about my reelection or anyone else. We have an awful lot of work to do."

Manchin listed a number of issues he said are more important than politics, including permitting reform, support for Ukraine, inflation and the country's finances.

"If you throw politics in, I'll guarantee you won't get any decisions on any of that," he said.

West Virginia's Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced in April he was running to replace Manchin, who has said he would take until the end of the year to decide about his political future.

"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan asked Manchin whether his timeline gives Justice an advantage.

"My job is to do what I can to help the people of West Virginia and support this great country of ours and defend the Constitution. That's truly the primary cause of my job. It's not for me to get reelected," he said. "If I run, I'm going to win."

Manchin may be the Democrats' best hope of keeping the seat in the red state, which voted overwhelmingly for former President Donald Trump in 2020. But the moderate has also been a thorn for Democrats, blocking some of their top priorities in a closely divided Senate.