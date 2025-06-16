Joe Biden spotted at Philadelphia restaurant as television series "Reacher" films outside

Former President Joe Biden spotted in Rittenhouse Square as crews filmed for "Reacher" TV series

Cameras captured former President Joe Biden casually strolling around Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia Monday morning after eating breakfast at Parc.

This happened at the same time the action crime TV series "Reacher" was filming at the restaurant.

"It was just something very bizarre that I never could have imagined, both things were happening at the same time," said photographer HughE Dillon.

Dillon was there and had his camera rolling. He said he was watching the television crew film a police chase when suddenly black SUVs pulled up.

"Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering," he said. "Then someone said, 'We love you, Joe, we love you!'"

Dillon said he could tell Biden's presence at Parc caught everyone off guard, including the crew and residents, on Monday morning.

"I thought it was the end of the scene — that they were wrapping for the day. And no, it was, you know, Joe Biden decided he needed some breakfast at Parc Rittenhouse," Dillon said.

It's unclear whether the former president and his entourage knew what they were walking into.

Alan Ritchson, who plays Jack Reacher in the show, could be seen moving quickly down the sidewalk on the Locust Street side of the restaurant, as two police cars with lights flashing flew by.

Dillon said Biden was inside for an hour and then came out and waved to the crowd, shook hands with the actors and crew members, and posed for some selfies with residents walking their dogs.

He said it was an exciting start to the morning in Rittenhouse as Hollywood and politics crossed paths.

