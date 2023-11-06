Jill Biden coming to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to tout new Workforce Hub

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to highlight the city's new Workforce Hub.

She's expected to arrive in Pittsburgh early in the afternoon and will visit the Investing in America Workforce Hub in the city, where she will highlight efforts made by Mayor Ed Gainey, along with other city leaders and local businesses.

The First Lady will be joined by Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su.

In July, Dr. Biden was in Western Pennsylvania when she spoke to a crowd at Pittsburgh International Airport at the construction site of the airport's new terminal.

First Lady Jill Biden talks to a crowd during her visit to Pittsburgh on July 18, 2023.

She praised President Joe Biden's work, mentioning unemployment numbers falling under 4 percent and touted his $9 billion of investments in Pennsylvania.

Earlier in the year, the White House designated Pittsburgh as one of five regions to be a Workforce Hub.

The White House said the city was selected for it's strong growth in advanced manufacturing, including robotics and bio-manufacturing, as well as clean energy.