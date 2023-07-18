First Lady Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh, discusses infrastructure with leaders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First Lady Jill Biden visited Pittsburgh to discuss infrastructure with local leaders.

Biden spoke to a crowd Tuesday at Pittsburgh International Airport at the construction site of the airport's new terminal.

She received a standing ovation from this crowd and thanked labor unions for being there, among others. She praised President Joe Biden's work, mentioning unemployment numbers falling under 4 percent and touted his $9 billion of investments in Pennsylvania.

She spoke specifically about Pittsburgh, which is one of five cities selected by the Biden administration to be a "workforce hub," which focuses on key cities that have received significant investments from the government and private investors.

"Through this initiative, we're focusing on key cities that have received significant investments from both the federal government and private companies," she said. "Here, that means thousands of jobs strengthening and rebuilding Pennsylvania's infrastructure — including modernizing Pittsburgh's airport, where we're standing right now. But in order to keep this progress going, employers need more skilled workers."

The CEO of the airport and county leaders showed the first lady where exactly the investments are going. She looked at a rendering of the modernized terminal, which is being built with steel made in the United States, and heard about the upgrades that travelers will experience.

She also heard about other ongoing improvements at the airport for workers. Lastly, she got to speak with apprentices in the PIT2Work program, which provides five weeks of training experience in trades at the airport.