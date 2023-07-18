Watch CBS News
Local News

First Lady Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh, discusses infrastructure with leaders

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

First Lady Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh
First Lady Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh 02:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First Lady Jill Biden visited Pittsburgh to discuss infrastructure with local leaders. 

Biden spoke to a crowd Tuesday at Pittsburgh International Airport at the construction site of the airport's new terminal. 

She received a standing ovation from this crowd and thanked labor unions for being there, among others. She praised President Joe Biden's work, mentioning unemployment numbers falling under 4 percent and touted his $9 billion of investments in Pennsylvania.

She spoke specifically about Pittsburgh, which is one of five cities selected by the Biden administration to be a "workforce hub," which focuses on key cities that have received significant investments from the government and private investors.

"Through this initiative, we're focusing on key cities that have received significant investments from both the federal government and private companies," she said. "Here, that means thousands of jobs strengthening and rebuilding Pennsylvania's infrastructure — including modernizing Pittsburgh's airport, where we're standing right now. But in order to keep this progress going, employers need more skilled workers."

The CEO of the airport and county leaders showed the first lady where exactly the investments are going. She looked at a rendering of the modernized terminal, which is being built with steel made in the United States, and heard about the upgrades that travelers will experience.

She also heard about other ongoing improvements at the airport for workers. Lastly, she got to speak with apprentices in the PIT2Work program, which provides five weeks of training experience in trades at the airport. 

Royce Jones
Royce Jones

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 7:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.