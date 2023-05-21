Pittsburgh named workforce hub by Biden administration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh was one of five regions selected as a workforce hub by the Biden administration.

It will partner with state and local officials to develop the area's workforce.

The White House said the city was selected for it's strong growth in advanced manufacturing, including robotics and bio-manufacturing, as well as clean energy.

It was also awarded a grant to expand those programs to rural areas impacted by the decline of coal.

The other cities include Phoenix, Baltimore, and Columbus.