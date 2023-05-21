Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh named workforce hub by Biden administration

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh named workforce hub by Biden administration
Pittsburgh named workforce hub by Biden administration 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh was one of five regions selected as a workforce hub by the Biden administration.

It will partner with state and local officials to develop the area's workforce.

The White House said the city was selected for it's strong growth in advanced manufacturing, including robotics and bio-manufacturing, as well as clean energy.

It was also awarded a grant to expand those programs to rural areas impacted by the decline of coal.

The other cities include Phoenix, Baltimore, and Columbus.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 5:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.