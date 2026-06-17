Jessie Orbin, Waynesburg wrestler, killed in motorcycle crash in Pennsylvania

A member of the Waynesburg University wrestling team died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the university said.

In a news release, Waynesburg said rising senior Jessie Orbin died in the crash. The university said it was "deeply saddened" to learn about his death.

Jessie Orbin, a member of the Waynesburg University wrestling team, died in a motorcycle crash, the university said. (Photo Credit: Waynesburg University)

"Jessie Orbin will be greatly missed," the news release said. We are sending prayers for God to lift up and comfort his family at this difficult time."

Orbin, who graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School, was a standout wrestler at Waynesburg. He won more than 100 matches and two Presidents' Athletic Conference titles in his three seasons on the team. He had an overall record of 107-25 with the Yellow Jackets.

During the 2025-26 season, he was named a team captain on his way to leading the squad in total wins, pins, technical falls and major decisions, the university said.

The Washington County native was named Waynesburg University Male Athlete of the Year twice. The 20-year-old also played football for Waynesburg.

"Viewing and funeral arrangements will be released in the near future," the news release said.