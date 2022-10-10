Watch CBS News
Police search for Jeep wanted in hit-and-run with cruiser

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are on the lookout for a Jeep after a hit-and-run crash with a marked police car in South Huntingdon Township.

Police said the Pennsylvania State Police cruiser was involved in a crash on Route 31 just east of Route 136 around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. 

The suspect's vehicle is a newer model dark-colored Jeep Wrangler with round LED-style headlights, side marker lights and damage to the front end driver's side, according to a BOLO from police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262 and reference the incident number PA2022-1297207.

