Jeannette's Cardinal Coffee Roasters brewing up more than just coffee

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A new coffee shop has opened in Jeannette, and this shop is steeped in family love.

The family turned the tragedy of a loss into a legacy for their loved one.

When making a good cup of coffee, you must know how to evenly grind the beans and ensure those grounds are brewed at the correct temperature using clean and filtered water.

Cardinal Coffee founder Jason Zollinger knew this, and those same principles are still known by his father and business partner Robert Zollinger.

"It all started with my son, who came up and asked me, 'Hey, dad, I want to start roasting my own coffee,'" said Robert. "'[Do] you want to go in on a little roaster? Like a toaster oven-style,' and I said okay."

What started as a small roasting operation in their home years ago has grown into the beloved local brand known as Cardinal Coffee.

"We were in the process of trying to find a place to open a coffee shop when the accident happened," said Robert.

On Oct. 1, 2019, at just 38 years old, Jason was struck and killed by a drunk driver while biking Laurel Mountain on Route 30.

The loss of his son is still keenly felt by Robert.

But Robert and his nephew Charles Zollinger have vowed to keep Jason's memory alive by roasting, brewing, and serving Cardinal Coffee at their newly opened café in Robert's hometown of Jeannette.

Although this coffee roaster has only been open to the public for a few weeks, it is quickly becoming a staple in the community.

"This is a great thing for Jeannette," said resident Frank Vassegio. "It's friendly. It's nice. It's clean. It's a very nice place, and they seem to be very nice people."

Robert says they hope to create a wholesale space for their beans and grounds, but for now, they are focusing on brewing and serving love and memories, one cup at a time.

Cardinal Coffee Roasters is located at 820 Lowry Avenue in Jeannette.