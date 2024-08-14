Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to begin bus tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Prior to the Democratic National Convention, Vice President and Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris along with her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be hitting the road as part of a bus tour and it will kick off here in Pittsburgh.

Joining them will be Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz as they travel to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

According to the Harris-Walz Campaign, the tour starts in Pittsburgh and will make multiple stops across Pennsylvania and other states.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago from August 19 through August 22.

This will mark the eighth time Vice President Harris has visited Pennsylvania this year and the 18th time since she was sworn in as vice president.

The Harris-Walz Campaign said that they have 36 offices, and 300 staffers, and have had more than 43,000 people sign up to support the campaign in Pennsylvania since it began four weeks ago.

This comes just days after former President Donald Trump said he would be returning to Butler for a campaign stop after an assassination attempt in July.

The Trump Campaign has not announced the date or location in Butler for his rally.