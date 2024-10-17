JD Vance talks economy in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice presidential candidate JD Vance was back in Western Pennsylvania on Thursday, campaigning in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance spoke to supporters at the Pennsylvanian.

"We are 19 days out and I'm feeling good about this election," he said.

The economy, including inflation, is a top issue for some voters. They say prices at the grocery store and at the pump are way too high.

"The biggest thing that we can do and the biggest and most important thing that Donald Trump I think wants to do to lower prices for Pennsylvania families is very simple: we're going to drill, baby, drill," Vance said.

Vance blamed the current state of the economy on the Biden-Harris administration.

"She'll stand up in front of crowds without a hint of shamelessness, say 'on day one, we are going to fix the inflation crisis affecting American families, on day one we are going to fix the price of groceries, on day one we are going to secure that southern border' and anyone with a lick of common sense would say, 'Kamala, day one was 1,400 days ago, what the hell have you been doing that whole time?'"

Harris has said in the past that the current administration was focused on recovering the economy.

With 19 electoral votes on the line, Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area have seen campaign stops from both sides. Trump is expected to return to the area for a rally in Latrobe on Saturday.