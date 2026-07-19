Jared Jones becomes first Pirates' pitcher since 1981 to retire at least 30 consecutive batters

Jared Jones struggled in his first six starts since missing last year due to a right elbow injury.

Since the calendar turned to July, though, the Pittsburgh right-hander has been on a dominant run.

Jones became the third Pirates pitcher over the past 70 seasons to retire at least 30 straight batters, a streak that ended Saturday during a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jones' dominant run began on July 2 at Philadelphia. After Bryce Harper lined an RBI double to left field in the third inning, the right-hander retired the last four Phillies batters he faced. Jones then threw six perfect innings against Atlanta on July 8. On Saturday, he got out the first eight Cleveland batters.

The run ended when Steven Kwan had a base hit to left. Guardians' rookie All-Star second baseman followed with an RBI triple into the right field corner to get Cleveland within 2-1.

"Giving up a run, I had some choice words for myself. But yeah, just hearing those numbers and sitting back and realizing what I've done over the last three games, it's been pretty cool," said Jones.

The 24-year-old allowed one run on three hits and struck out a season-high nine in five innings.

The last time a Pirates pitcher retired at least 30 batters in a row was 1981 when Jim Bibby recorded 32 straight outs. Bibby retired the final 27 Atlanta hitters he faced during a complete game one-hitter and then the first five against Philadelphia in his next outing.

In 1959, Harvey Haddix retired 38 straight. He got out the final two St. Louis Cardinals he faced and then the first 36 Milwaukee Braves on May 26, 1959. Haddix's perfect game was broken up in the 13th inning when Felix Mantilla reached base on a throwing error by Pittsburgh third baseman Don Hoak.

Milwaukee would go on to win the game 1-0 and deal Haddix one of the greatest hard-luck losses by a pitcher in baseball history.

"(Jones) threw the ball extremely well again. The command was there. I think he's done a great job of doing that, getting into a good flow, and these last two starts have been really good," manager Don Kelly said.

Jones had an impressive rookie campaign in 2024. His 132 strikeouts were sixth in the majors among rookies that season while he went 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA.

However, Jones missed last season after suffering a right UCL sprain to the elbow during spring training. He underwent internal brace surgery last May, which secures and reinforces the existing ligament instead of Tommy John Surgery, which replaces the UCL with a graft from the hamstring or forearm. Brace procedures also require shorter recovery times.

Jones struggled in his first six big-league outings this season, going 1-1 with a 5.76 ERA. Opponents hit .270 and homered five times in 25 innings.

In his last three outings, opponents are 5 for 50 (.100) at the plate. Jones has given up only two runs in 15 innings with 23 strikeouts and three walks.

"I feel like not having thrown a baseball in a game for more than 12 months and coming back, I was a little shaky, a little extra nerves going in that I haven't felt before. It just feels like I'm able to get in my groove easier now," Jones said.

A resurgent Jones could bolster a Pirates' rotation that is in contention for an NL Wild Card spot. At 51-47, Pittsburgh was one game behind St. Louis and Miami going into the nightcap.

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